OLD TOWN -- A local business owner is using her passion to educate children about historical black figures through art. 

Janice Hambelton of 'Dreams by Janice' art studio in old town will be hosting an event this Monday, February 20th, to celebrate black history.

The event will include painting, card making, cookie decorating and an assortment of trivia. 

Hambelton says art has always been an important part of her life and mixing that with educating young people about black history just made sense. 

"We need to have awareness of more black history here in the state of Maine and, like I said because I'm a black woman, you know, with a business I want to be part of that," says Hambelton.

To learn more about the event check out dreams by Janice on Facebook or their website

