A republican legislator has presented two bills that could change certain state government positions from appointed to elected.
LD 1307 and LD 696 are sister bills, according to their sponsor representative John Andrews of Paris, that would put more power in the hands of the people.
Andrews says, "I think when our constitutional officers are facing re-election every two years by the people, there's an intrinsic level of accountability that comes with that. People will have to campaign against a broader field for people who are not necessarily politically connected".
LD 1307 would change Maine's constitution and make all constitutional officers elected officials .
LD 696 would do the same but for the State Auditor.
"Its beyond time for the people of Maine to be able to elect their attorney general, their secretary of state, their treasure and their state auditor", says Andrews.
Although LD 1307 would directly affect her office, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she has little concern for the bill.
Bellows says, "In my past life running for state senate and serving elected office, I'm used to running campaigns and if I'm required to run for re-election as secretary of state by going out to the people I'd be happy to do that."
State auditor Matthew Dunlap voiced a similar neutral sentiment when he spoke at the hearing where the bills were presented.
"The oceans will not boil dry. If you do this the mountains will not split in twain and the sky will not go dark if you decide to elect constitutional officers" says Dunlap.
Although bills with similar language have failed in the past, Andrews says he's confident his bills could succeed due to the support they are receiving from both parties and tribal representatives.