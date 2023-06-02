KENNEBEC VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

AUGUSTA- A bill to study providing more on- campus housing at community colleges in Maine has become law.

LD830 directs the system to study housing construction costs, the cost to students, the availability of space on campus and other issues.

Currently two of the seven community colleges in Maine do not have any residence halls.

Representative Daniel Hobbs of Wells sponsored the bill.

He said " In a tight housing market, on-campus housing should be more available to all students, so that finding off campus housing is not added to the list of challenges students already face."

The new law will go into effect 90 days after the current session of the legislature ends.

Tags

News Director

Susan Farley, a familiar face in Eastern Maine,  joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team in 2016. Susan most recently served as the executive director at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, before returning to her roots in news. She has a long history in local news that began with writing for the local newspaper while she was still in high school and  continued in 1987 when she held the position of news director at WDEA/WWMJ radio stations. In 1990 she became the assignment editor at WABI-TV for six years. She left the station to run her own successful business while continuing to assist WABI in coverage of elections and other special events. She returned to WABI full-time in 2003 to serve as the station's Coastal Bureau chief for the next six years. She held the position of assistant news director at WVII ABC7 and Fox 22 before being chosen to take over as news director in 2018. "This is the place I was born and raised. The people here have a special place in my heart and I have always felt a need to tell their stories, to give them the information that matters to them ," said Farley. "I'm so proud to be working with the entire ABC 7/Fox 22 News team to bring quality news reporting to our viewers."

Recommended for you