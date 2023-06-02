AUGUSTA- A bill to study providing more on- campus housing at community colleges in Maine has become law.
LD830 directs the system to study housing construction costs, the cost to students, the availability of space on campus and other issues.
Currently two of the seven community colleges in Maine do not have any residence halls.
Representative Daniel Hobbs of Wells sponsored the bill.
He said " In a tight housing market, on-campus housing should be more available to all students, so that finding off campus housing is not added to the list of challenges students already face."
The new law will go into effect 90 days after the current session of the legislature ends.