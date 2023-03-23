AUGUSTA -- Maine house republicans have proposed a bill that would abolish Maine's income tax.
Thursday afternoon representative David Boyer of Poland proposed LD 835 to the Committee on Taxation.
If approved, the bill would transition the state of Maine from charging an income tax over the next 5 years starting in 2024.
Each year, the states income tax would incrementally decrease to allow each state department to adjust its annual budgets accordingly.
Boyer says, " I figured twenty percent every year gives each state department time and leniency to make those cuts and find wasteful spending. You're telling me there's no wasteful spending in government? I have a hard time believing that. "
This bill is not without its opposition.
Boyer states that opponents of the bill are worried if approved, it would leave the state with too little funding to complete it's full duties.
"You know, we're looking at a twenty percent increase, roughly, from the last budget. Are our roads getting twenty percent better," says Boyer, "Is our services getting twenty percent better? No, they're not. This is a reasonable proposal. Cut some spending and let Mainers keep more of what they earn".
According to Boyer, it is expected that the bill will reach the house floor within the next 4-6 weeks.
During the committee hearing, Boyer acknowledged that it is unlikely this bill will pass but he will continue to fight for tax breaks where he can.