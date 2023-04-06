AUGUSTA -- A proposed bill would raise the minimum wage for teachers over the next five years.
Sponsored by senator Teresa Pierce of Cumberland, LD-1064 calls to raise the minimum salary for teachers throughout the state to $42,500 stating in 2024.
Additionally, salaries for teachers would be increased by $2,500 every year until 2028.
After 2028, the wage increases would then be based off of current salary multiplied by a cost of living adjustment.
Pierce states, "I think its important to step back a little bit and understand that over time we have been paying teachers just a dramatically low level and its time to really recognize that as a society. So they make far less than anyone else with the same amount of education and the same amount of work and we want to make sure we recognize that".
Pierce says if the bill reaches the senate floor she expects it will gain a lot of support.