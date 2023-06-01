AUGUSTA -- A bill that would give UMaine students a voice on the board of trustees was unanimously approved last Wednesday by the joint standing committee on education and cultural affairs.
LD 1656, sponsored by Senator mike tipping of Orono is an act to increase student representation in the University of Maine System by putting two students, one graduate and one undergraduate, on the board of trustees as voting members.
These representatives would need to be in good academic standing and elected by their respective student bodies.
As written, the two elected students would be appointed by the Governor, and serve two-year terms.
Senator Mike Tipping elaborated more on why he believes students deserve representation on the board.
"Students pay the majority share of running our universities -- around 57% -- and, up to this point, they don't have any elected voice in the running of these universities, so this is an important step for that kind of representation."
UMaine student Meredyth Waters is one of many students who worked closely with Senator Tipping on the language of the bill.
Waters, a political science student at UMaine's Orono campus, visited tipping with the group of other students back in December to request more representation.
She says she is grateful for Senator Tipping's support.
"I got involved in this with a bunch of fellow students, we went down to the state house, we talked during the public hearing on this bill - the education and cultural affairs committee. I'm very grateful that we have a state Senator like Mike Tipping who listens to students."
Senator tipping credits UMaine students for the bill's success with the committee, saying that students have been working hard and advocating for the representation they deserve.
LD 1656 faces further votes in the House and Senate.