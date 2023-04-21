STATEWIDE -- The Health and Human Services Committee heard from lawmakers pushing to expand training for child protective service workers.
Friday Representative Colleen Madigan introduced LD-1013, "An act to provide training professional development and wellness support to child protective service workers.
Madigan emphasizes that the decisions child protective services make changes the lives of children.
"I don't want to hear about the next child's death. I want to make sure that we're working to prevent that all the time,” said Madigan.
Madigan said she has a background in social work and has talked with many families involved in the child welfare system.
The proposed bill would allow for a longer on-boarding training process while offering smaller caseloads to those in training.
Madigan said child protective workers need the proper mentorship to make tough decisions.
"One of the biggest decisions a child protective worker has to make is whether to remove a child or from a home or leave them in the home, perhaps with some sort of additional services," said Madigan.
Maine Child Protective Services have been under fire since four children in the D.H.H.S. system died in June 2021 causing several groups to advocate for welfare reform.
Many have criticized the agency for allowing the four children to return to parents who notably showed "red flags" prior to reunification.
"People have known about this issue for a long time and for some reason it has not been addressed how it should,” said Bill Diamond, founder of non-profit Walk a Mile in their Shoes.
Former Senator Bill diamond continues to advocate for children in the D.H.H.S. system by creating the non-profit walk a mile in their shoes, an organization dedicated to welfare reform for child protective services.
He says this bill is a step in the right direction.
"I think this is pretty good legislation. I applaud the sponsor and co-sponsors,” said Diamond. “I think it recognizes what we've been saying for quite a while and that is that caseworkers are oftentimes put in the middle of a situation that they might not be prepared for."
The bill is expected to have a work session in the upcoming weeks.