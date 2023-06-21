AUGUSTA -- Maine's House and Senate have given initial approval to a bill that will address the state's worsening housing crisis.
LD 1540 would create the Stable Home Fund.
It is a state program to provide low-income families with temporary rental assistance paid directly to their landlords.
Representative Rebecca Millet of Cape Elizabeth sponsored the bill.
She says " In order for Maine children and families to succeed and thrive in school, at work and as members of their communities, they first need a safe, secure place to call home. Right now, too many families are struggling to pay the rent or mortgage- if they can find a place to live at all. Those families are at greater risk for food insecurity, poor health outcomes, lower academic achievement and homelessness. We must get serious about investing in affordable housing to promote Mainers' health and economic security."
The bill faces additional votes.