AUGUSTA -- Tuesday, the Joint Standing Committee on Judiciary heard arguments for a bill that could remove the requirement of a completed law school degree before taking the bar exam. 

If the bill passes, lawyers could still use a law school degree as a qualification for the bar -- but other options would be available such as studying law in a practicing attorney's firm for a number of years. 

The sponsor of LD 1352, representative David Boyer of Poland, says Maine would be joining a number of states with similar legislation if the bill becomes law.

"If the bar exam is how we measure a lawyers competency to provide representation, should it matter if a lawyer went to law school or studied under an attorney for two years? If the bar is the bar, its the bar", says Boyer.  

Boyer says, if passed, he hopes his bill will alleviate some of the state's lawyer shortages by making the profession more accessible.

