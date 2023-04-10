AUGUSTA -- A bill has been presented that would authorize the creation of harm reduction centers in Maine.
Monday afternoon the standing committee on health and human services heard testimonials regarding LD 1159.
Sponsored by representative Laurie Osher of Orono, the bill would allow for the creation of overdose prevention centers across the state for two years after its approval.
Those centers would provide a space for people to use pre-obtained substances under the supervision of addiction medicine physicians and nurses.
"Theres a whole suite of services that are legal and available, this is the one piece that is not legal yet," says Osher, "This bill says that people can bring the drugs they have found or they have purchased or whatever into this place and then the people who are working in that place will not be held liable for that".
Osher states that the centers would also provide resources for drug rehabilitation.
According to Osher, LD 1159 has received tri-partisan support from republicans, democrats and independents alike despite opposition for the bill coming from governor Janet Mills.
One of the co-sponsors of the bill, representative David Boyer says, "Its unfortunate that its taken this long to be talked about in such a way. Even colleagues of mine have lost loved ones to overdose deaths. Every overdose is a policy failure."
By itself LD 1159 doesn't guarantee the creation of any centers. Whether or not the come about is the decision of individual communities.
Osher states, "Actually, what's imbedded in there is that the communities have to approve it. It will only be in the places where the town says they want it".
Osher says if a community was to decide to create an overdose prevention center it would cost Maine tax payers nothing.
"Why?" says Osher, "Because our state is one of the states that has sued the opiate producers and so we have opiate settlement money and so if this bill passes we would be proposing to request funding from the opiate settlement".