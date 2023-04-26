AUGUSTA -- The Maine State Chamber of Commerce and lawmakers testified in a public hearing in front of the Environment and Natural Resources committee on a bill that would make improvements to laws surrounding PFAS.
"These are very complex products to test for. It's very costly and we simply don't have the lab capacity in Maine and frankly across the united states to comply with the law as it," said Ben Luas, government relations specialist for the Maine Chamber of Commerce.
The bill discussed at length was L.D. 1214: An Act to Clarify the Laws to combat Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl substances.
It would change how PFAS is defined, protect confidential business information, and remove the 2030 ban on products that intentionally add PFAS.
"We support efforts but when you're trying to regulate every day consumer products, it's going to be a little more difficult and a little more challenging for companies to comply with," said Lucas.
Senator Joe Baldacci was one lawmaker who is in favor of L.D. 1214. He says there needs to be clearer rules on how to test for PFAS so businesses can understand how they're impacted.
"We need to work with our small business community, our business community and try to help make sure they are able to comply and have the resources to comply, the time to comply. We need to make some adjustment sometimes to help make sure people can comply," said Baldacci.
Senator Henry Ingwersen of Arundel was against the bill. He says the changes would cause problems to how the state tests for pfas.
"The definition proposed in L.D. 1214 leaves out a whole host of harmful chemicals, including several PFAS, agitants and precursors. This new definition means that several toxic pfas could still be used in products," said Ingwersen.
Senator Baldacci has a goal in mind heading into the environment and natural committees' next workshop session.
"I just want to show them that we can these adjustments but we can still go forward with our goal, which is to continue to clean up pfas but we don't sacrifice large sectors of our economy in order to do that.," said Baldacci.