AUGUSTA -- A bill that would create safe sites for individuals to self-administer drugs was debated in a public hearing in front of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee at the State House Thursday.
Should this bill be passed into law, cities or towns that approve a safe consumption site must meet certain requirements, including having a clean environment and proper training for on-site staff should someone overdose.
The proposed bill would also mean that law enforcement can not charge participants inside these areas with an offense while using drugs such as opioids and fentanyl.
Bill sponsor Representative Grayson Lookner says this idea is the best way to fight the ongoing crisis' at hand.
"The science tells us the best way to save lives is to create a safe environment in which people can get avenues to recovery as well as be able to not have to worry about dying and engaging in behavior that we don't necessarily want to encourage but we don't want people to die either," said Lookner.
Lawmakers and organizations that support the bill, say this is the best alternative to keep people safe that use drugs.
"This is about helping people stay alive, not punishing them by making them be at the edges of our society and be arrested and die behind dumpsters," said Representative Laurie Osher of Orono.
"It is up to this committee to decide whether people who use drugs deserve to die alone, outside in an apartment or cars, or in public bathrooms and tents. We are using losing people in college, parents with children, friends, caregivers, taxpayers and children," said Molly White, program manager for Church of Safe Injection.
The Maine Sheriffs Association opposes the bill. Waldo County Sheriff Jason Trundy, who was representing the organization, says there is not enough data to know whether a system like this would work.
"We understand there are some states that implemented this type of a program, but we really feel like there hasn't been enough time to pass, to giver us enough time and data about the impact of that to the entire community," said Trundy.