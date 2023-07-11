STATEWIDE -- Maine is now the 13th state with universal paid family and medical leave.
Governor Janet Mills signed a state budget this morning that creates a family and medical leave program.
The measure will allow working Mainers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for their own health or that of a loved one.
They will also be able to get paid leave for a new child.
The budget signed into law today will also extend free community college for two more years for high schools classes of 2024 -2025.
It doubles the child care worker stipend.
It also increases the eligibility for the child care affordability program which helps low income families pay for child care.
The budget also provides 31 million dollars in one time funding to provide grants to emergency medical services throughout the state to ensure continued access.