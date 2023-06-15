AUGUSTA -- Legislation is being considered to add further funding to a program that sets volunteer firefighters and EMS workers up with retirement funds.
The Length Of Service Award Program, also known as L.O.S.A.P., has been offering registered volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel retirement funding for multiple years but the biggest issue so far has been where the program gets its funding from.
The program receives no state funding and relies on the fire departments themselves and the areas they serve for capital.
L.O.S.A.P. Chair, bill gillespie, says, with an annual maintenance cost of $500,000 for the program, more funding is needed.
LD 588, an act to promote public safety and retain essential first responders by funding the Maine Length Of Service Award Program, is aiming to change that, at least a little.
If passed, LD 588 would give a one-time payment of 2.5 million dollars to L.O.S.A.P. in order to give more volunteer firefighters and ems workers retirement funding.
Gillespie says, "It's really meant to retain our volunteers that are currently giving as much as they can... And also through word of mouth, we would hope that that would get out that you can actually earn a retirement earlier just by volunteering on your local fire or ems department and get more people involved that way."
Gillespie says it is likely that 588 will pass, but he would still like to see further changes made in the future.
"We would love to have the governor put it in the budget to have the 2.5 million in there annually so that we didn't have to come back every year and fight for the money but at this point in time we have not had any success with a continuous funding portion", says Gillespie.