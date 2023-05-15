AUGUSTA -- May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness month. Today, Governor Mills invited bikers from across the state to the Blaine House for their annual tea to promote motorcycle safety.
"Whether we drive a car or a truck, a bicycle, or an e-bike. Whether we walk on the sidewalk or cross the street we know we have to look out for others,” said gov. Janet Mills.
Bikers rode up to the Blaine House not just for tea and cookies but to spread awareness about the importance of biker safety.
State leaders note that the Bureau of Highway Safety has reported over two dozen motorcycle fatalities in 2022.
One army vet explained that a sense of community is needed to help keep riders safe.
"It's imperative that we get the message out to motorists and other bikers on safety and education,” said a member of the American Legion of Oakland, Jeffrey Flye,
The Governor emphasized the importance of sharing the road.. In hopes of saving a life.
"Assume a motorcyclist is closer to your vehicle than it might look. Leave extra room for that motorcyclist to maneuver. You don't know if they need to make a change based on the road's condition,” said Mills.
Leaders from the group that organized the event, United Bikers of Maine are calling on motorcycle drivers to take a second look while on the roads as well.
"We need to be [aware] of what's going on around us.. What is that? Is that car getting ready to pull off? Is it [the car] not seeing us,” Jim Banks, a United Bikers of Maine.
