BREWER -- Families came out for a rodeo in Brewer Saturday -- but there were no bucking broncos or bull-riders to be seen.
Brewer Public Safety teamed up with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and Pat's Bike Shop for a bike safety rodeo.
"We teach them to yield, stop at intersections [and] look both ways. We go through hand and arm signals, right turns and left turns," said Brewer Police Department Officer Edward Willey.
Kids were taught how to follow the rules of the road in a safe, controlled environment.
"The likelihood of severe or fatal injury is much higher when there's a vulnerable user," said Erik Dasilva, education program manager for the Bicycle Coalition of Maine. "They learn what to do right, and if they do something wrong, it's not the end of the world."
Organizers say bike safety is a two-way street -- with schools back in session, both bicyclists and motorists should keep an eye out for one another on the road.
To learn more about safe biking, visit bikemaine.org.