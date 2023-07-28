Biden talks inflation and manufacturing here in the U.S. during visit to Maine 

Auburn -- Today president Biden marked his first trip to Maine since taking office.
Biden discussed the state of inflation, rising job numbers and how he plans to solve a problem that plagues not only Maine but rural communities across the nation.
Biden was greeted by the Governor and those in the manufacturing industry during his visit to Auburn Manufacturing INC, (AMI) where he highlighted how American Rescue Plan Act Funds are being used to revitalize Maine's local mills.
The president took to the stage to reflect on how the loss of a major economic hub can devastate a community.
"Factories got shut down all over America. Parents having to say to their children hunny I'm sorry I lost my job,” said Biden. We can't live here anymore. You saw it here in Maine. Let me remind you of a few examples: Auburn and Lewiston are right next to each other and used to be home for some of America's largest textile companies."
Governor Mills released a statement saying in part quote: “Maine's unemployment rate is at a record low, we have a near record high number of jobs, and our GDP has grown at one of the best rates in the nation. New businesses are coming to Maine and existing businesses are expanding.”
During Biden's visit he signed an executive order "Invest here, make it here" which aims to support people working in the U.S. by increasing job availability and encouraging investors to expand here in the U.S.
"The executive order for federal research and development in support of domestic manufacturing in the United States,” said Biden.
