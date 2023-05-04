Members of the legislature and participants put their helmets on Thursday as the Bicycle Coalition of Maine hosted its annual Bike Day outside at the State House.
The event helps raise awareness and concerns in legislation for those who walk and bike in Maine.
The event featured electric bike rides around the Capitol Building and the Kennebec River.
Members of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and the Department of Transportation also spoke on efforts related to bike and pedestrian safety, as well as infrastructure within the state.
Bicycle Coalition of Maine's community organizer Anne Marisic highlights the importance of safety measures for those who prefer bicycle as their primary mode of transportation.
"Getting the face time, really getting to talk one-on-one, giving people a good understanding of what is an e-bike, what work does the Bicycle Coalition do, how are we making roads safer. Showing people the educational component of things, letting them know what laws are out there and how they can be involved," said Marisic.
There are currently dozens of pedestrian and bicycle-related bills currently being debated by Maine Legislation, including age-appropriate traffic safety education, adding electric bikes to the efficiency Maine Trust Rebate Program and regulations on micromobility devices.