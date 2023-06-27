Benjamin Pushard sentencing postponed

BANGOR -- Former Brewer High School Athletic Trainer Benjamin Pushard was back in court today.
His lawyer filed a motion before sentencing asking the court to allow access to the victims medical records.
Pushard's sentencing was postponed while they wait on the judges ruling.
Justice Bruce Mallonee ruled that he will conduct what is known as an "in camera review," or the reading of a required material alone without anyone present, before making a final decision.
Pushard is expected to be sentenced sometime in August.