WASHINGTON,D.C.- A cost of living adjustment signed into law today will help approximately 30,000 Maine veterans and their families.
The bill was sponsored by Maine Senator Angus King.
It ensures the Department of Veterans Affairs disability compensation, surviving family member payments and clothing allowances get the same annual cost-of-living adjustment as Social Security.
In a statement, Senator King said "As everyday costs for Maine veterans grow, we have a responsibility to make sure their benefits are keeping pace. This bipartisan benefit increase is a step to help ensure those who served aren't struggling with their basic household budgets."