HOLDEN -- The Maine law enforcement community is in shock tonight after learning that a beloved police chief died Thursday night.
Holden Police Chief Christian Greeley served at multiple departments during the span of his 32-year-career ranging from the town of Veazie, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, and finally the town of Holden.
Under Greeley's leadership, the Holden Police Department hosted a number of community give-back programs such as the annual 25-Days of Kindness Initiative, which raised $25,000 this winter, allowing Holden Police to give local residents the gift of warmth by providing free heating oil.
Governor Janet Mills reflected on more than three decades of Greeley's honorable service.
"The news about Chris Greeley is devastating. He was a friend, a colleague, someone with whom I served with in the legislature for six years [I believe] who was on a committee with me [Criminal Justice Committee]. He was a republican. I was a democratic member of the legislature. We always got along and as police chief he was outstanding,” said Mills.
A statement from the Holden police Department said Chief Greeley died following a brief illness.
Our thoughts are with the Greeley family and the entire Holden community.