BELFAST -- Residents of Belfast were on the waterfront this Labor Day to get a very important answer from a very special lobster. Passy Pete gave his predictions on whether or not we will have six more weeks of summer or an early winter.
"Every Labor Day at 10 a.m. we pull a lobster from the Passagassawakeag river named Pete, he comes back every year and we celebrate his prediction," said Executive Director of the Belfast Chamber of Commerce, Dorothy Harvey.
You may have heard of the famous predicting ground hog Punxsutawney Phil, but have you heard of Passy Pete?
For the past nine years, the residents of Belfast have relied on the predictions from Pete the clairvoyant lobster to determine if it will be an early winter or if summer will last a little bit longer.
Much like Groundhog Day, the ceremony involves Pete choosing a scroll with a prediction that is read to the community by a team of barons and baronesses.
"The whole goal of the Belfast Barons is to bring Passy Pete forward and read the scroll," said volunteer Belfast Baron, David Crabiel.
Many of the volunteers are local Belfast business owners.
"It's really just a way to have fun and get a lot of people together to show off beautiful Belfast in the harbor," said Crabiel.
Unfortunately many did not receive the results they were looking for.
"We're very sorry to share that he predicted an early winter this year," said Harvey.
Many residents say they were not surprised.
"It's cold here in Maine and you get used to it and if you wear the right clothes you'll be fine and I imagine the prediction is always going to be cold because it's always cold," said Belfast resident Ken Morris.
Organizers say they have big plans for next Labor Day where Pete will predict his tenth season.
"There's a lot to do in Belfast no matter what the weather is and we're just excited to host this event along with the barons and baronesses," said Harvey.