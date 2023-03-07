BELFAST -- Currently in a housing crisis, the city of Belfast proposed a vacant property to be converted into 48 affordable housing units that will cater to those less fortunate.
"There is a housing crunch right now, so we under pressure to find some solutions to have more housing here in Belfast and that's why I'm excited about this project," said Erin Herbig, Belfast's city manager.
However, this has been met with some push back after recent changes to the permit, as this would create a condominium form of ownership.
The original proposal was for a combination of affordable housing and market rate rentals. The change would make the entire 48 units affordable housing under the direction of Developers Collaborative.
In spite of mixed feelings, Belfast Director of Economic Development Thomas Kittredge says the change doesn't affect anything.
"This does not change the nature of the project. We're still expecting the overall project to 48 affordable housing units in Belfast," said Kittredge.
Despite residents voicing their concerns about the proposed permit change, Zafra Whitcomb who lives right across from this property applauds the city for putting affordable housing in this abandoned property."
"I think that's great if they can get the economics to work to make it all workforce housing. I think that's fantastic. The more affordable housing we can have in city of Belfast, the better," said Whitcomb.
The Belfast Planning Board plans to hold a public meeting on March 8 at city hall to discuss the matter. As for now, City Manager Erin Herbig has a message for the community.
"This will be 48 new housing units in the city of Belfast, which is really exciting that has close vicinity to our downtown, our local schools. This is a great opportunity for families to work and live here," said Herbig.