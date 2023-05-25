BELFAST - What comes to mind when you think about substance abuse prevention education? Is it D. A.R.E. With its "Just say no" motto or any number of anti-drugs PSAs?
Well, one group of local law enforcement officers has been taking a new approach and they say it's the right move.
This year the Belfast police department launched a ten-week substance abuse prevention program at Troy A. Howard middle school called Law Enforcement Against Drugs or L.E.A.D. for short.
LE.A.D. isn't just another "just say no to drugs" program. Along with substance education, it teaches decision-making skills and social and emotional well-being.
Belfast P.D. Chief Bob Cormier says, "We started to think like 'alright what isn't working' and one of the things we looked at was our prevention education in the schools".
For the program, officers and teachers work together to educate students about the harms of substance abuse and addiction using a mix of worksheets, activities, and games.
According to chief Bob Cormier, L.E.A.D. is an evidence-based program that has yielded results ever since its inception back in 2015.
Originally, the program started in New Jersey amid the opioid crisis.
Now it's active in over 40 states.
But what do teachers and students have to say about the program?
Troy A. Howard middle school science teacher, Kelly Littlefield says, "Its been really great because one of the things that kids are learning about this year is information processing and body systems so we've been able to make a nice science connection between the program and, you know, what I have to do in science throughout the year".
"It feels cool like knowing that the local law enforcement is here to talk to us and make us feel comfortable with drugs and telling us that we shouldn't be doing them," says Connor Barrett, a 7th grader at Troy A. Howard middle school.
Currently, the Belfast L.E.A.D program is only offered to seventh graders but it won't stay that way for long.
Chief Cormier says the program will be expanding to the sixth and ninth grades next year and he hopes that in the near future, the program will span all the way from K to 12.
Cormier says, "I think the reason we're doing this obviously is we care about the kids and we want to prevent the next generation of kids falling victim to, you know, substance misused to the level of addiction".