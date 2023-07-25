BELFAST -- Two people accused of trying to kill a Belfast man pleaded not guilty in Waldo County Superior Court Tuesday.
Justin Wilmot and Isabella Noui were arrested last month after an alleged stabbing and robbery in Belfast.
The alleged attack took place on June 11 at an encampment behind the Belfast Reny's.
Noui entered her not guilty plea via zoom. Wilmot did not appear in court, but his attorney submitted a plea of not guilty on his behalf -- according to the Waldo County District Attorney's office.
Both Wilmot and Noui were indicted on July 19 and face multiple charges, including: attempted murder, armed robbery, elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault.
They are also charged with falsifying physical evidence and theft.
Bail for each defendant was set at $80,000 last month during their first court appearance.
Noui is being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail and Wilmot at Knox County.