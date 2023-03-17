BELFAST -- Despite the cool day, Belfast Police took a dip for a good cause at the Belfast boat landing.
"It's always a little bit colder this time of the year. I'm told it's in the low 30s and its in the low 30s outside, but it's for a great cause," said Bob Cormier, Police Chief of Belfast Police Department.
Coordinated by Sergeant Rick Smith, the money raised from the plunge benefited the Special Olympics in Waldo County.
"This is very Belfast. We are a community that comes together for good causes, we have wonderful people who live here, we have wonderful city staff, we have amazing police officers. It's about being there for when people need you," said Erin Herbig, Belfast City Manager.
To make the event extra special, Smith took it upon himself to spend five extra minutes inside the brisk water.
"The five minutes was just to show to put yourself in a comfortable spot, the water's cold but to support the Special Olympics in this cause and to put yourself in that environment is a small price to pay," said Smith.
Raising over $2900 so far in the course of a week, Smith has some ideas for the next Polar Plunge.
"If I had my way, we would do what we call a Super Plunge, and that would be one dip every hour for 24 hours," said Smith.