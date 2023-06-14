BELFAST -- Police are investigating an alleged stabbing and robbery in Belfast Monday morning.
Belfast police responded to the Waldo County Hospital emergency room for a report of a male victim with stab wounds Tuesday morning.
The victim reportedly told officers that he was robbed at knifepoint and then stabbed multiple times near a wooded trail and encampment west of Route One, before the suspects fled on foot.
"We want to capture the people that have done this. I think it's a horrific crime, and certainly they should be held accountable," said Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier.
Police say the victim described his assailants as a white male in his twenties, roughly 5-foot-five with long brown hair, and a female in her early twenties with a thin build and reddish-colored hair.
Belfast police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at (207) 338-2040.
Chief Cormier says the incident is a reminder to stay safe on Maine's trails and avoid hiking alone.
"If you're out hiking and you notice something that doesn't look right, and it doesn't feel right, the best thing to do is to try to get to a place of safety and call us. We'd rather come out and have it be nothing than have someone get hurt," said Cormier.
The victim was later taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for further treatment, his condition is not known at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.