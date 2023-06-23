BELFAST -- The Belfast Police Department is cracking down on speeding this summer.
The department received federal funding from the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, which will translate to 2,000 working hours for officers to patrol busy roadways.
Belfast Police Department Sergeant Jennifer Weaver hopes the increased presence will change driver behavior.
"Any time that we do any sort of speed enforcement or directed patrol or stop a car, we're affecting everybody that drives past that vehicle. When somebody drives past an officer that's stopped a car, it makes them a little more mindful, cautious, and careful," said Weaver. "We just want to make sure we keep speed down and keep the community as safe as we can."
Police are targeting downtown intersections, on and off ramps, and various other locations throughout the city where they say drivers tend to speed.
In addition, officers say they hope to educate drivers during what is typically a busy time of the year for the city's roadways.
As summer tourism season kicks into high gear and more drivers hit the roads, police say it's important to remember the true dangers of speeding.
"Summer traffic gets very intense here, because it's a popular tourist destination spot," said officer Andrew Chapman. "When a vehicle has a collision at five miles an hour versus a vehicle collision at higher speeds, the injuries are greater. Incidents of death and serious bodily injury are greater when there's speed."
Officers say that road safety is a shared responsibility, and want to remind members of the community that they can always bring their concerns to the department.
"If you have a particular speed-related issue or a vehicle that is a common offender in your area, we would love to hear about it," said Chapman.