BELFAST -- Some Belfast organizations put aside their rivalry to support a common goal.
The Belfast Veterans of Foreign Wars partnered with the Belfast Masonic Lodge to help out another veteran organization -- the American Legion Post 43 in Belfast.
"Our organizations have been rivals, but now we're leading the way and showing that our groups can work together," said Jim Roberts, Commander of the Belfast Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The Belfast legion's furnace, now more than 60 years old, is on its last legs.
"If something happens to it -- it's running right now -- but if something happens to it, it is not up to code anymore. So, we're hoping to fix it before it breaks. We're lucky that it made it another winter," said Randi Morse, a member of the American Legion Post 43 Women's Auxiliary.
Nick Morse, commander of the legion, says that the building's integrity is necessary for important community services.
"We just recently started doing like, a warming center, which I think is important to the community and we'd like to keep that going for the public and for the veterans, as well," said Morse.
Jim Roberts, Commander of the Belfast V.F.W., says that the issues with the furnace could potentially devastate the community if left unaddressed.
"This is a great community center, it provides a lot of services through here. Helping children with 'Christmas for Kids,' we've done food deliveries," said Roberts. "We've based a lot of programs out of here. And, without heat or warmth, we won't be able to continue the service."
The organizations presented a $2,000 check to the legion -- getting them one step closer to the estimated $16,000 price tag that comes with a new furnace.
This comes in addition to the money already raised by the three groups and funds personally donated by some Belfast City Council members.
"I'm really excited about this. I've been a member of all of these organizations, and I've seen that bigger picture that -- that we're all working towards the same goal but we were working apart. This is the first time we've all banded together to do something and it happened quick," said Bill Bruns, secretary of the Belfast Masonic Lodge.
To support the legion, checks can be made payable to American Legion Post 43 and mailed to 143 Church Street in Belfast.