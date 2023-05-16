BELFAST -- While some may spend their shifts chatting with co-workers, one group of employees really spins a yarn.
The "Knit Wits," a knitting club made up of a collection of Bank of America employees in Belfast, spend their work breaks crafting for a cause.
The group meets twice a week to knit blankets, mittens, hats, and more for veterans organizations and other non-profits in Maine -- which they donate during the holiday season each year.
What started in 2009 as a couple of knitting enthusiasts has grown to more than 20 members, plus volunteers.
Members say that having the chance to give back to the community has made a difference in their lives.
"There was a woman who had gotten a blanket that she love, loved... it just solidified everything that you want it to be, everything that you've worked hard for all year. Just to know that you're making a difference for other people is just perfect," said Joanna Deetjen, co-founder of the Knit Wits.
Between 2015 and 2022, the Knit Wits have donated roughly 700 blankets to veterans organizations across the state. One founder of the group spoke about what keeps her knitting after all this time.
"It's the best Christmas I have ever had -- the first year we delivered those blankets, it was amazing. Some of the veterans never have visitors, so the staff will be grateful and say: 'you're the first person to come visit this veteran all year long,'" said Dawna-Jean Turchon, co-founder of the Knit Wits.
In addition to blankets, members say the club has donated more than 1,700 hats over the years.
For those interested in helping out in their own communities, club founders say to start small and work your way up.
"Definitely crochet, just start crocheting a chain. It's a little more basic, it's a little more forgiving. If you make a mistake you can take it out easier than with knitting where you have to kind of start over," Deetjen.