BELFAST -- Belfast held this year's pride parade Saturday, organized by the Belfast Area High School's Gender and Sexuality Alliance Group.
Those who joined the parade about what the event meant to them.
"To see so much support from the community and people coming out and being so friendly and showing so much support -- it means so much to us," said Adam Flanders.
The event was sponsored by the Belfast Community Co-Op.
"Great community, things have changed so much, for the better, in the last so many years," said Ed Flanders.
The parade was followed by a celebration in heritage park, where people gathered to dance, listen to music, and get to know each other.
"There's a lot more support in the state for open love and happiness than a lot of people give it credit for," said Marcus Baker.
To learn more about upcoming events in Belfast, visit ourtownbelfast.org.
"It's tough to stick to your principles sometimes, but you really have to push through -- this is the result," said June Howard.