BELFAST -- Sept. 11, 2001; a day that is remembered by many.
Nearly 3,000 lives lost, 6,000 injured and a world that was changed forever. This is something that the Belfast Veterans of Foreign Wars memorializes on this anniversary.
"We come out to remember those people so we can make other people hopefully remember also," said Alvin Smart, a member of the Belfast Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Belfast Police and Fire Departments, as well as Emergency Services, joined the group outside the American Legion building and the waterfront, remembering the day that shook the nation.
Belfast Police Chief Bobby Cormier was chosen to place a pink flower honoring the lives lost on Sept. 11.
He says it's moments in history like this that make him reflect on the importance of the work he does every day.
"It's during those moments during the ceremonies that we have for 9/11 that we pause and we think about what it must've been like that day for firefighters and police officers responding to the twin towers. They did what any police officer or fire fighter would do that day and they never got to go home that day," said Chief Cormier.
Showing the Belfast community understands the importance of Sept. 11, they were on the streets cheering and thanking VFW and law enforcement for everything, something they deeply appreciate.
"To see people putting up flags cheering and clapping. It means so much especially for those veterans who came before us that didn't get that same reception," said Bill Bruns. another member of the Belfast Veterans of Foreign Wars.
"All the residents of Belfast are really supportive of the police and firefighters in the city and we're so lucky and we feel that. It means so much to us," said Chief Cormier.
If you're looking to commemorate Sept. 11, Smart offers this insight.
"You want to come out to any events that are happening, any ceremonies, any parades and try to have a little act of kindness. Do something good for someone else.," said Smart.