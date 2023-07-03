BELFAST -- The number of food trucks in Belfast have gone down this year for a large number of reasons.
With popular favorites like Jamaican Grille or Stone Fox Creamery either moving or shutting their doors all together.
The food trucks that remain are working even harder and adjusting their approach.
At the beginning of the pandemic, food trucks found their way to Belfast. An open air offering that made it easier to drop your mask.
But now, with restrictions being lifted, food trucks are having to find different ways to bring in customers.
Must Be Nice Lobster was a food truck until this year when they moved into a brick and mortar location on the corner of Cross Street and Federal Street.
One reason for this was the price of rent to have a food truck in one of their designated locations.
Although this change has worked thus far, that doesn't mean it didn't come with any challenges.
One of the challenges according to Must Be Nice Lobster employee Mia, "Advertising and people trying to find us, I feel like it's easy to find a food truck. It's right there, it's usually right in the open, you can see it really well. Down here we're tucked in and it's hard to find."
Other problems food trucks in Belfast are facing are just getting food delivered, not to mention the rising food costs for the trucks and consumers, the price and hassle of obtaining a permit, and weather plays a part as well.
With food trucks like Jamaican Grille and Stone Fox Creamery leaving, one local owner says there's one way people could come back to the food trucks. More public parking.
"They could certainly make it more friendly for people to park food trucks in the downtown area or at least even in the other city areas to draw more of a crowd," said Co-Owner of JC's On-A-Roll Jen Stewart. "Food truck life is not for the faint at heart. There's a lot of work, I think it's a lot more work then people realize goes into it. I mean, it's a commercial kitchen on wheels."
Despite the many hurdles to climb and challenges to face, food trucks that are still here in Belfast hope that their form of business is here to stay. Not only for themselves, but for the people who enjoy it.