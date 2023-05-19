BELFAST -- Belfast is turning 250 this year.
In recognition of the landmark occasion, some are looking back on the legacy of the city, which includes being home to the oldest shoe store in the country.
"Over 190 years of business, established in 1832. Our first location was up around the corner. In 1905 we started doing business here. We've had to adapt to all the changes in Belfast," said Colby Horne, owner of Colburn Shoe Store. "The community really supports our downtown and that's why it's so vibrant."
Megan Pinette, curator of the Belfast Historical Society and Museum, says that this year's celebration is a time to remember how far the city has come since its incorporation as a town in 1773.
"Belfast moved from the age of sail to the age of steam to having a railroad. And after World War II, we did become the broiler capital of New England. We had two poultry processing plants here in town -- which employed hundreds of people," said Pinette.
Pinette says that the shutdown of the plants more than 30 years ago was initially devastating to the community.
But, as one door closes, another opens. The city has gone through several stages in its lifetime. And now, some members of the community say it's a tourist destination year-round.
"Belfast is a totally different community at this time. Now, we're a real arts community, we've got a very active library, a very active social and music scene. We've transformed from those days," said Pinette.
The Belfast Historical Society and Museum will be celebrating the anniversary of the city on the 21st of next month -- with an event at city hall.
"You can come to Belfast and the entire downtown is open 365 days a year. It's not a seasonal place, this is a full-time downtown," said Horne.