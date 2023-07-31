BELFAST -- The city of Belfast hosted its annual block party Monday evening.
The five-hour event had a variety of attractions including live music from local artists, a children's bouncy castle, bungee jumping, and local cuisine.
Event organizer and city council member Mike Hurley says the party is always a great way for people to get out and enjoy themselves.
The event took place on High street until 10 p.m.
The majority of attractions like the live music and bouncy castle were completely free to the public.
This year marks the city's 14th annual street party.