BANGOR -- A local organization known to support those navigating through Substance Use Disorder now has open beds available in sober living homes.
"For somebody to be out on the streets or living in the woods, or in a trap house. They don't feel like they amount to anything,” said Ken Hutchings, intake coordinator for Fresh Start Sober Living.
Fresh Start Sober Living is an organization that supports individuals recovering from substance abuse.
The organization has sober living houses in the Bangor and Brewer area.
Hutchings said most members of leadership have recovered from drug addiction themselves and can offer peer mentorship.
"We know what they're going through. We know we have to take it one day at a time,” said Hutchings.
Residents would have a financial responsibility of paying $710.00 monthly.
The fees offer full access to the housing unit and opportunities to connect with other resources in the community in hopes of supporting residents through their own unique challenges while in recovery.
"We work very closely with drug court, Maine pre-trial, federal and state probation... We work with the B.A.R.N,” according to Hutchings.
Those interested in residing in one of the Fresh Start Sober Living Houses can apply here.