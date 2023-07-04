BAR HARBOR -- Starting early in the morning on Main Street, the annual Bar Harbor parade filled the downtown area with good times, tradition, and perhaps most importantly, candy!
The Jax Summer Student Program, Camp Beech Cliff, and the Shriners mini trucks helped bring the parade to life and entertain onlookers.
The combination of heart-warming moments and a goal for everyone to have a good time helped make this parade a winner for all.
The thing that makes the parade unique according to Bar Harbor native Jessie Thomas is, "The variety, there's everything here, you know? Which is nice for the people."
"I think it's unique because it brings the community together," said Ashley M., who had her business Acadia Goddess Arts at the craft fair that precedes the parade. "We have a really small community here, and it feels really supportive of everyone. When you watch the parade, you'll hear people shouting people's names and waving, and it's just a really good time. It brings out happiness in people."
Even if you live in Bar Harbor or come here from afar, everyone agrees, this annual parade is an event worth coming back to, year after year.