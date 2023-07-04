Bar Harbor Seafood Festival brings together old faces and new friends

BAR HARBOR -- Following their annual parade, folks enjoyed another tradition spanning over fifty years; the Seafood Festival sponsored by the Mount Desert Island Rotary Club.
Rotary Club members teamed up with their family and friends to dish out the delicacy. Making this festival a popular gathering to attend after the parade is finished.
According to festival Coordinator Ron Wrobel, it is also the place to meet new people and catch up with old friends.
"We really enjoy it," said Wrobel. "We all see a lot of people that we don't see very often that come out, like the locals that come each year. We also get to meet a lot of people from away and get to have conversations about what's happening locally."
According to Wrobel, this year's festival brought in around five thousand people.
All of the proceeds from the festival go towards supporting Rotary projects and local nonprofit organizations.