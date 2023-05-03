BAR HARBOR - On Thursday, hundreds of tourists will enter the town of bar harbor as passengers of the towns first cruise ship of the season.
Bar harbor interim city manager Sarah Gilbert says the Norwegian cruise ship will be arriving at around 1o am with over 2,000 passengers onboard.
With that much foot traffic, a lot of local businesses will have their work cut out for them.
Geddy's bartender Bethany Harris says she and her team are up for the task.
"We deal with a lot of cruise ships every year so we're pretty prepared. We have a lot of returning staff so we're staffed up. We do have a few more people working tomorrow than a usual may day. We have lots of lobster and blueberry pie, that's usually what they come in for," says Harris.
But there are some of the town's residents are less than enthusiastic about the guests scheduled to visit.
Last November, the town passed an initiative that would limit the total amount of cruise ship passengers allowed on shore per day but that decision is currently being held up in court.
Charles Sidman is still actively working on implementing that decision.
"Towns people have made their decision. The town council has stuck - you know- stuck its foot further into the mess and its just going to be horrible and expensive for certainly the property owners, maybe the cruise ships, maybe the town but they've made this a bad situation far worse," says Sidman.