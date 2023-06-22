BAR HARBOR -- Starting July 1, visitors to Bar Harbor can expect to pay more to park downtown and in public parking lots.
Currently, parking spaces close to the downtown area cost $2 per hour. Next month, those same spots will jump to $4 for the same amount of time. Spaces farther away, now $1.50, will increase to $2 an hour.
The Bar Harbor Town Council voted to approve this change on June 20.
Town officials say that one goal of the increase is to minimize traffic.
"There's a lot of congestion in the downtown area, and we really want to get the traffic moving, and not just people driving around looking for the best parking spot," said Bar Harbor Interim Town Manager Sarah Gilbert. "Freeing up spots in front of businesses so that more people can use those spots."
The length of time paid parking rules are enforced will also increase, now running from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. -- an hour earlier and later in the day.
Officials say another intention of this change is to increase revenue for the town. One resident of nearby Hancock said he was in favor of the decision.
"I think it's a good idea, I think it's good for the town. The money that's generated through the parking revenue can assist projects that are good for the town of Bar Harbor," said Hancock resident Mike O'Meara.
However, some owners of local businesses spoke out against the increase.
"I think if they were going to raise it, they didn't need to double it at the beginning. I think it should be left like it is. We've made a lot of money -- the town's made a lot of money -- with the two dollars," said Gale Abbott, owner of Bark Harbor pet store.
The increase will affect both parking meters and kiosks.
"It's a little too extreme -- four dollars," said Steven Bart, owner of Katahdin Photo Gallery.
Paid parking in Bar Harbor is enforced between May 15 and October 30 of each year.