BAR HARBOR -- This has been one of the wettest summer seasons Mainers have seen in a long time and outdoor rental services are seeing the impacts.
There are many businesses in Bar Harbor whose peak seasons are during the summer.
The owner of Coastal Kayaking Tours and Acadia Bike Rentals Glenn Tucker says the recent weather has definitely impacted their rental numbers and like many businesses in the Bar Harbor area they rely heavily on tourism.
He says the weather has certainly not helped to draw more people in.
"We run guided kayak tours, guided bike tours and bike rentals and we've been since the start of the season in may we've been in this perpetual state of gloomy weather, a lot of fog a lot of clouds a lot of rain and that has certainly impacted our business," said Tucker.
This is his 28th season serving the Bar Harbor community and from what he has observed tourism is definitely down this season.
"July and August is when we make our money and when we make a living so we're hoping that when August roles around we'll get that good Maine sunshine."
Tucker says despite how the season has gone so far they are feeling optimistic and are encouraging locals and visitors to remain resilient and take advantage of all that Bar Harbor businesses have to offer this summer season.