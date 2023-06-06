Bar Harbor holds town meeting to discuss $23.5 million budget

BAR HARBOR -- The community of Bar harbor held a town meeting to discuss and vote on the towns budget ahead of their June 13th election.
Held at 6 p.m. on June 6th, the meeting aimed to give Bar Harbor residents a chance to openly to discuss their opinions on the budget and to suggest any changes they would like to be made.
Residents will vote on the roughly $23.5 million budget after the discussion concludes.
Interim town manager Sarah Gilbert says she expects the meeting to draw a big crowd.
"Typically at a town meeting we have 100 to 150 folks come out," said Gilbert. "But I think there's a lot of interest in the budget so we're hoping for maybe ten-fold of that.
Once the budget is approved, the Bar Harbor townspeople will look towards their election. The ballot on June 13th will include the election of Town Council members, and a proposed 58-million-dollar bond for rebuilding the Conners Emerson School.