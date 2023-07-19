BAR HARBOR -- There's no presents under the tree or stockings above the fireplace yet, but Bar Harbor Food Pantry is looking to bring a little Christmas cheer, hosting its first-ever Christmas in July event.
"It's a food and fun drive that we've been holding now all month and raising money for the bar harbor food pantry," said Tom Reeve, Executive Director for the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.
The goal: to receive enough bags of food to fill all 760 seats of the Criterion Theater.
The food pantry also is looking for cash donations. Any donations collected will be matched by the Witham Family Hotels Charitable Foundation up to $20,000.
They are on their way to their goal with less than $3,000 to go, Reeve says he's touched by all the support he's received in the Bar Harbor community.
"It's hard to put into words the love and support we feel from the community," said Reeve.
The wave of support comes on the heels of the food pantry's past two busiest months, doubling the amount of individuals needing food assistance.
"We've had over 1350 customer visits in the last two months. To put that into perspective, that is one-third of what we saw all last year," said Reeve.
The food pantry has managed this influx, making sure those who walk out the door know they have enough to fill their stomachs.
"We're feeding folks but beyond that we're letting folks know that they're taken care of in this community," said Emily Shanahan, Program Coordinator for the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.
Even those using the food pantry felt some Christmas spirit in the air.
"It's exciting we're capturing some of that festivity and giving spirit even in July, getting people to come and bring and donate food and money and support the food pantry," said Serena Fink of Bar Harbor.
Christmas in July is not over yet. Anyone interested in donating food can do so at either the food pantry or the back of the YWCA during operating hours.
You can also buy seats online, visiting Bar Harbor Food Pantry's website.