BAR HARBOR -- Tourism season is in full swing in Bar Harbor, which raises the question, is the destination town becoming over-populated with tourists?
It's a community that relies so heavily on tourism, but an influx of visitors has residents saying they have trouble navigating through their own town.
That's the double edge sword Bar Harbor is facing.
"Bar Harbor is absolutely not overpopulated with tourism," said The Maine Store Owner Darrin Stavnesli. "I know it's an aggravation at times. Everybody is looking for a parking spot. Everybody can't get into their restaurant as fast as they'd like, but this is how a lot of us survive."
Business owners like Stavnesli agree, tourism is their livelihood, and this number of tourists, at times can be frustrating, but this is how some people put food on their families tables.
Some believe there should be a balance with sustainable tourism, and those who live here year around.
"I don't think we're overpopulated," said My Darling Maine Island Boutique Owner Victoria Conner. "I do see we're kind of getting to this crescendo, to this sort of point where we might be becoming close."
Road-work, traffic, and the increase of short-term rentals outside of Mount Desert Island, could be contributing factors to these rising concerns.
"Those are all things we don't know for sure, but things we definitely need to investigate," said Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Board President and local business owner Bo Jennings.
No matter who shares what opinion, some residents say coming together on this topic, is more resourceful then fighting alone.
"If we don't go at things alone," said Jennings. "If we instead come together as residents, non-profits, businesses, the town officials themselves, if we all work together I know that we can find great solutions."