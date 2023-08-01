BAR HARBOR -- Jim Willis, long serving Police Chief for both Bar Harbor and Mount Desert, is retiring. This is his last week, marking a bittersweet moment for individuals from both towns.
Leaders say Chief Willis was instrumental in joining both cities' law enforcement departments together in a unique collaborative agreement.
Sarah gilbert, Bar Harbor's Treasurer and Interim Town Manager, says Willis is well respected throughout the state.
"He's a mentor, not only to his staff, but to the other staff here for the town of bar harbor," said Gilbert. "I cant thank Jim enough for stepping up. I'm a resident here in Bar Harbor, and he has served us well, and I wish him the best."
David Kerns, who serves as police captain for both departments, will be stepping in as interim chief.