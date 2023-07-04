BANGOR -- The annual Independence Day parade returned to Bangor and Brewer on Tuesday as spectators lined up all along the streets. The parade started on Wilson Street in Brewer before making its way to the downtown Bangor area.
Bangor's fourth of July parade has always put veterans right at the forefront of the celebration and this year was no different.
"It's a really big thing for our vets to get out in the community and be seen and be appreciated and for us to really show some patriotism in Bangor and Brewer," said Jennifer Munson, museum director of the Cole Land Transportation Museum.
Fourth of July is one of those celebrations that never fails to bring people together, especially to support our veterans.
"Fourth is our independence its what gave us everything our nation our freedom, it resonates with so many people. Everyone's wearing red, white and blue, everyone is representing and everyone is respecting our vets because they are the ones who gave us our freedom," said Munson.
Many veterans at the parade say days like this bring back a lot of memories, and they would do it all again to protect our independence.
"It's important for freedom and I served because of that reason and I feel like this is a continuation of my service," said Sharon Buck, a navy active duty and air national guard veteran.
George Newhall, a 95-year-old World War II veteran says he looks forward to the parade every year.
"I love it every year I've done this every year," said Newhall. "We followed the rules and did what we did and wherever they decided to send us we went."
There was nothing but a trail of smiles all the way from Wilson Street to the finish at Kenduskeag plaza at another successful fourth of July parade.