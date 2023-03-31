BANGOR -- Bangor's American Rescue Plan Act funding will finally be made available to qualifying groups after nearly two years -- thanks to a new website.
Starting Monday, local organizations can begin applying to receive a part of Bangor's more than $20 million in remaining pandemic relief funding.
The city partnered with Heart of Maine United Way to accept and screen applications. Heart of Maine representatives say putting these funds to use is an important step for the city.
"This ARPA funding is a critical investment for the city of Bangor and the surrounding communities. It provides an opportunity to really leverage change that's sustainable and community wide -- and surrounding a lot of different areas," said Matt Donahue, CIO of Heart of Maine United Way.
The city of Bangor will ultimately decide which organizations will receive the funding.
The website will go live at 8 a.m. Monday morning, and groups will have until April 26 at 4 p.m. to submit an application.
To reach the website, visit bangorme.gov.