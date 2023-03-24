BANGOR -- The Bangor School Department will soon receive settlement money from a class action lawsuit over youth e-cigarette use.
The school board unanimously voted on Wednesday to accept a settlement agreement with popular e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, and Altria, the parent company of Juul and several tobacco companies.
Bangor is one of 1,000 school departments across the United States that sued Juul as part of the lawsuit.
According to Bangor School Department representatives, settlement funds will be spent on vaping prevention and nicotine addiction services for youth.
Representatives say the department is currently reviewing data and formulating a plan in order to prevent future addiction in schools.
The amount the department will receive from the settlement has not yet been disclosed.