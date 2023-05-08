BANGOR SCHOOL DEPARTMENT

BANGOR -- Monday kicks off national teacher appreciation week.

Superintendent of Bangor School Department James Tager said teachers should always be celebrated and the school system is grateful to have so many caring and motivated educators.

Students put together a special video to share an important message.

"We have fantastic teachers here in Bangor. We have 35,000 students. A lot of students come to school for their teachers,” said Tager. ”Everybody here is an educator so if you work in the cafeteria or are a custodian, assistant principal, teacher, you're all a mentor for a student."

The Education and Cultural Affairs Committee recently backed a bill proposing to increase the annual teacher's salary from $40,000 to $50,000.

Tager said he supports the idea that teachers should be better compensated for the invaluable work that they do every day.

"We've had good salaries here in the Bangor School Department but holistically I couldn't agree more. I think that teachers are some of the most important people in the world. They shape the future. I believe they should probably be paid more money,” according to Tager.

 

