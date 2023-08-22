BANGOR -- Some Bangor residents are speaking out about the excessive noise they say comes from emergency vehicle sirens, particularly through the downtown area. Some raised their concerns during Monday night's city council meeting.
"That cannon sound, I can just talk about myself, I feel the wiring of my body its like a panic or something like that and I know I'm not the only person," said Bangor resident Dominick Rizzo during Monday's meeting.
Many of the complaints coming from people who live along main street, which is often times the best route during an emergency.
"Obviously downtown has some very tall structures, it is also a very congested area, but it is also the most direct route for our first responders," said Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie.
The sirens are required in order to comply with a state law that gives emergency vehicles the right of way on the road.
"We follow Title 29, the Maine State Law with our lights and our sirens," said Chief Thomas Higgins with Bangor Fire Department. Sometimes the sirens are loud but we're trying to get somewhere as quickly as we can to provide the service that someone is asking for."
According to Chief Higgins, the fire department has considered alternative routes, but he says they create even more issues.
"Some of the outline areas or alternate routes for downtown have a pretty steep incline which is a problem for our ladder truck to be able to make that turn and not drag the tale of it in the road"
Both the city council and fire department are in agreement that the number one priority is to keep everyone safe and provide efficient emergency response times.
"It is not meant to be disruptive but what we do want to do is ensure the safety of the individuals not only in the equipment but the individuals in the road way," said Laurie.
The fire department says there are ways the public can help to find a compromise.
"The biggest thing if people see us coming and we can have a through way, that they pull over to the side we are likely to use our sirens less," said Higgins.